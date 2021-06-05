The Latest: Nadal, Djokovic & Federer favored to reach Rd 4

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Spain's Rafael Nadalcelebrates after defeating Richard Gasquet of France during their second round match on day 5, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS – The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are heavy favorites against unseeded players as they try to advance to the second week at the French Open.

The 13-time champion Nadal will face 45th-ranked Cameron Norrie for the third time this year and has won both previous meetings. Nadal holds a 102-2 record at Roland Garros.

Federer, whose only title here was in 2009, will take on Dominik Koepfer, and the 2016 champion Djokovic will face Ricardas Berankis.

Two all-American matchups highlight the women’s schedule.

Sofia Kenin is the highest-seeded remaining player in the draw at No. 4 and she faces Jessica Pegula.

Jennifer Brady takes on 17-year-old Coco Gauff.

