Detroit Grand Prix 2021: Everything you need to know

DETROIT – The 2021 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear returns to Belle Isle this month after a cancelled event last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event will include the Chevy Dual in Detroit featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic with the exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the rising stars of the Indy Lights.

Things will be a little different, but much will remain the same. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s race weekend!

When and where is the Detroit Grand Prix?

The 2021 Detroit Grand Prix will be held June 11-13, 2021 at Belle Isle Park in Detroit.

Race 1 is Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m., and Race 2 is Sunday, June 13, at 12 p.m. (Full INDYCAR schedule here) You can find the full weekend Grand Prix schedule here.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. (Tickets to Free Prix Day on Friday are sold out)

As of July 8: All tickets for Friday’s Comerica Bank Free Prix Day have been claimed while only a few reserved grandstand tickets remain for Saturday’s racing action at the Grand Prix. Select reserved grandstand seats and limited general admission tickets are currently on sale for Sunday’s final day of the annual motorsports celebration in the Motor City.

Demand has been high for tickets at the Grand Prix since the event announced a few weeks ago that more fans could attend the event on Belle Isle with new health and safety guidelines in the State of Michigan

Where can I watch the race?

The race will be televised on NBC/Local 4 in Detroit, both on June 12 and June 13. Check the full TV schedule for all weekend races here.

What about COVID-19 protocols?

The Grand Prix will continue to align with the current COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the State of Michigan. This includes relaxed restrictions at outdoor venues after June 1, which allows for full seating in the grandstands on Belle Isle during race weekend, and no face coverings required for all Grand Prix attendees that have been fully vaccinated. You can check out what the event is doing with crowd size and other safety measures, including mask rules, right here.

Dan Campbell, Saddiq Bey named Grand Marshals

New Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey will serve as Grand Marshals for the event this year.

Campbell will enjoy the most action-packed day of the Grand Prix weekend with all three racing series, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, all hosting races on the streets of Belle Isle on June 12. Participating in both pre- and post-race ceremonies for the Dual in Detroit, Campbell will ride in the pace car at the front of the field prior to the start of Saturday’s INDYCAR race and help present trophies to the race winners at one of the most unique Winner’s Circles in racing – the historic Scott Fountain on Belle Isle.

Bey will participate in pre-race and post-race ceremonies for the second Chevrolet Dual in Detroit NTT INDYCAR SERIES race (Sunday, June 13 at 12 pm ET on NBC) on the Belle Isle Park street circuit. After getting a chance to meet some of the star drivers and teams competing in INDYCAR, Bey will deliver the official command of “Drivers, To Your Cars” before the final race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

More info from the Grand Prix:

FAN ACTIVITIES:

While fan activities will be reduced from previous years due to health and safety protocols, there will be displays featured throughout race weekend including food trucks, activation areas from Chevrolet, Cadillac and Firestone, along with fan forums, new viewing areas and celebrations at Victory Podium (Historic Scott Fountain.)

TRANSPORTATION:

There is no public parking available on Belle Isle for Grand Prix attendees, but event guests are all encouraged to utilize the convenient and efficient park and ride system. New in 2021, event attendees can utilize Detroit’s MoGo Bike Rental transportation system. Convenient ride-share services through Lyft are also available for Grand Prix attendees. Click here for more information on the 2021 Transportation Plan.

FANS WELCOME IN FIFTH THIRD BANK PADDOCK:

All Grand Prix ticketholders will once again have access to the Fifth Third Bank Paddock at the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear - known as the “locker room” of motorsports. The paddock area includes the garages where race teams work on their cars throughout the weekend, providing a unique behind-the-scenes experience for fans on Belle Isle.

RACE HISTORY:

The first Detroit Grand Prix was in 1982 and it started as a Formula One race through the streets of downtown Detroit before becoming a CART-sanctioned race in 1989. The race moved to Belle Isle in 1992 continuing under the CART/Champ Car banner until 2001. After the success of the Super Bowl in Detroit in 2006, Roger Penske and the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) teamed up to bring an annual national sporting event to the city of Detroit and spearheaded the return of the Grand Prix in 2007 on Belle Isle. After challenging economic times delayed the event after the 2008 season, the Grand Prix returned in 2012 with Chevrolet as the title sponsor of the event and the current promotional group as a subsidiary of the DDP. The 2019 event marked the 30th Grand Prix in Detroit’s history. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.