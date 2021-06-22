Donavan Brazier last in Trials 800m upset, misses Olympic team

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 18: Donavan Brazier looks on in the first round of the Men's 800 Meters during day one of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 18, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Donavan Brazier, the reigning world 800m champion, finished last Monday in the event's final at the U.S. Trials in Eugene, Oregon, missing his second straight Olympic team.

The American record-holder was in second place through 400m but fell apart later on, finishing eighth in 1:47.88. He finished 19th overall at last cycle's U.S. Trials in 2016.

Brazier is also entered in the 1500m, the rounds for which begin Thursday, but was reportedly unsure after Monday's final if he'd lace up.

Clayton Murphy, bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, won in a world-lead 1:43.17, followed by 2021 NCAA champion Isaiah Jewett (1:43.85) and Bryce Hoppel (1:44.14), fourth-place finisher at the 2019 World Championships.

Brazier (1:45.00), Brannon Kidder (1:45.06) and Isaiah Harris (1:45.25) were Friday's top first-round qualifiers. Hoppel (1:46.00), Harris (1:46.16) and Jewett (1:46.18) were Saturday's top semifinal qualifiers.

It's been nearly a half-century since the U.S. won an Olympic gold medal in the men’s 800m. Dave Wottle last captured the title at the 1972 Munich Games.