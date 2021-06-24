WNBA star Maya Moore’s documentary set to premiere July 13 on ESPN

ESPN will debut “30 for 30″ series “Breakaway” about WNBA superstar and activist Maya Moore on July 13.

Directed by Rudy Valdez, the documentary explores the story of Moore, who was one of the best basketball players in the world when she stepped away from the sport to fight for a man she believed was wrongly imprisoned.

In 2019, after four WNBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, a WNBA MVP award, three All-Star MVPs, and a scoring title, Moore decided to take a sabbatical from basketball at the age of 29 to devote herself full time to working for the release of a man named Jonathan Irons.

Irons was wrongly convicted of burglary and assault and sentenced to 50 years in prison. “Breakaway” chronicles a search for justice, and a relationship that changed the lives of two people forever.

“I wanted to make this film not only to honor and celebrate the incredible criminal justice reform advocacy that Maya has been working toward with Jonathan Irons, but also to tell a very human story that is often told inhumanely,” said director Rudy Valdez, according to a press release from ESPN. “I hope the film sheds light on how society demonizes both those behind bars and those connected at home and inspires people to find inner strength and fight against a system that does not want us to win.”

“Breakaway” will premiere on July 13 on ESPN. Creators include executive produced by Robin Roberts, Reni Calister and John R. Green of Rock’n Robin Productions, as well as Lindsay Kagawa Colas.

The film will be available to stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN App immediately after its premiere and will re-air on ABC August 8th.

You can view the trailer here: