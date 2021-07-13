WNBA Awards: Brittney Griner and Jonquel Jones named players of the week

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, right, shoots against the defense of Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, center, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Jonquel Jones and Brittney Griner were named players of the week with Jones representing the East while Griner represents the West.

Jones led her Connecticut Sun team to a 2-0 record during the week. She averaged 20 points per game and 16 rebounds per game and 3 assists per game.



Griner of the Phoenix Mercury led her team to a 2-1 record during the week.

She averaged 26 points per game, 11 rebounds per game and 3 assists per game.



Catch Griner and Jones in the WNBA All-Star game on July 14 on ESPN at 7 p.m. EST.

