WNBA Awards: Brittney Griner and Jonquel Jones named players of the week

Jonquel Jones and Brittney Griner were named players of the week with Jones representing the East while Griner represents the West.
Jones led her Connecticut Sun team to a 2-0 record during the week. She averaged 20 points per game and 16 rebounds per game and 3 assists per game.
You can view her highlights from the week here:
Griner of the Phoenix Mercury led her team to a 2-1 record during the week.
She averaged 26 points per game, 11 rebounds per game and 3 assists per game.
You can check out Griner in the action here:
Catch Griner and Jones in the WNBA All-Star game on July 14 on ESPN at 7 p.m. EST.
