WNBA Awards: Brittney Griner and Jonquel Jones named players of the week

Griner represents the West while Jones represents the East

Imanni Wright
, Web Producer

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, right, shoots against the defense of Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, center, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Jonquel Jones and Brittney Griner were named players of the week with Jones representing the East while Griner represents the West.

Jones led her Connecticut Sun team to a 2-0 record during the week. She averaged 20 points per game and 16 rebounds per game and 3 assists per game.

You can view her highlights from the week here:

Griner of the Phoenix Mercury led her team to a 2-1 record during the week.

She averaged 26 points per game, 11 rebounds per game and 3 assists per game.

You can check out Griner in the action here:

Catch Griner and Jones in the WNBA All-Star game on July 14 on ESPN at 7 p.m. EST.

