Seattle Kraken expansion draft tonight: Follow updates here

In this July 18, 2019, file photo, Ron Francis talks to reporters in Seattle, after he was introduced as the first general manager for Seattle's yet-to-be-named NHL expansion team. Scouts for Seattle's expansion NHL franchise have become a common sight at arenas around the league. In one corner of the second floor at the Seattle Kraken's future training center sits the office of the general manager, complete with a view of the primary practice rink below. It's a space Ron Francis will become very familiar with sometime in the summer of 2021 when that portion of the facility is completed.

The Seattle Kraken expansion draft is scheduled to take place 8 p.m. Wednesday, but the picks were finalized in the morning and started to get leaked out almost immediately.

Nearly every NHL team’s pick was leaked by reporters as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, minus Detroit Red Wings. That one took a bit longer to leak out because apparently Seattle couldn’t get ahold of the player, Dennis Cholowski. SportNet’s Mark Spector reported the Kraken were unable to reach Cholowski for much of the day.

Awaiting trades

Meanwhile, any trades that Seattle has made will not be leaked before the actual draft event Wednesday night. The 2017 Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft included 10 trades.

The Kraken have to choose 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies. Four other players could be any position. Twenty of those players must be under contract currently.

The expansion draft will be broadcast on at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN, SN NOW, TVAS).

Seattle expansion draft picks

Here are the Seattle expansion draft picks -- these picks are unofficial unless otherwise noted as confirmed by Seattle:

Anaheim: D Haydn Fleury -- (source)

Arizona: F Tyler Pitlick (source)

Boston: D Jeremy Lauzon -- confirmed -- 1st pick revealed during draft

Buffalo: D Will Borgen -- confirmed -- 2nd pick revealed during draft

Calgary: D Mark Giordano (source)

Carolina: F Morgan Geekie (source)

Chicago: F John Quenneville (source)

Colorado: F Joonas Donskoi (source)

Columbus: D Gavin Bayreuther (source)

Dallas: D Jamie Oleksiak (source)

Detroit: D Dennis Cholowski -- confirmed -- 3rd pick revealed during draft

Edmonton: D Adam Larsson (source)

Florida: G Chris Driedger (source)

Los Angeles: D Kurtis MacDermid (source)

Minnesota: D Carson Soucy (source)

Montreal: D Cale Fleury (source)

Nashville: F Calle Jarnkrok (source)

New Jersey: F Nathan Bastian (source)

New York Islanders: F Jordan Eberle (source)

New York Rangers: F Colin Blackwell (source)

Ottawa: G Joey Daccord (source)

Philadelphia: F Carsen Twarynski (source)

Pittsburgh: F Brandon Tanev (source)

San Jose: F Alexander True (source)

St. Louis: D Vince Dunn (source)

Tampa Bay: F Yanni Gourde (source)

Toronto: F Jared McCann (source)

Vancouver: F Kole Lind (source)

Washington: G Vitek Vanecek (source)

Winnipeg: F Mason Appleton (source)

