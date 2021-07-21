Leaked Seattle Kraken picks: Red Wings final unknown ahead of expansion draft

FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Steve Yzerman answers a question during an NHL hockey news conference where he was introduced as the new executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, in Detroit. The Detroit Red Wings desperately hope to win the NHL draft lottery, giving them the first shot to perhaps select Canadian winger Alexis Lafreniere. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The Seattle Kraken expansion draft is scheduled to take place 8 p.m. Wednesday, but the picks were submitted in morning and started to get leaked out almost immediately.

Nearly every NHL team’s pick was leaked by reporters as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, minus the one and only Detroit Red Wings. It’s not surprising that Steve Yzerman’s Red Wings are the team whose pick is not leaked. Yzerman has been known to keep a good lid on this kind of information.

Meanwhile, any trades that Seattle has made will not be leaked before the actual draft event Wednesday night. The 2017 Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft included 10 trades.

The expansion draft will be broadcast on at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN, SN NOW, TVAS).

Leaked Seattle picks

Here’s what has been leaked so far -- none of this is final until the actual draft picks are officially announced Wednesday night:

Anaheim: D Haydn Fleury (source)

Arizona: F Tyler Pitlick (source)

Boston: D Jeremy Lauzon (source)

Buffalo: D Will Borgen (source)

Calgary: D Mark Giordano (source)

Carolina: F Morgan Geekie (source)

Chicago: F John Quenneville (source)

Colorado: F Joonas Donskoi (source)

Columbus: D Gavin Bayreuther (source)

Dallas: D Jamie Oleksiak (source)

Detroit:

Edmonton: D Adam Larsson (source)

Florida: G Chris Driedger (source)

Los Angeles: D Kurtis MacDermid (source)

Minnesota: D Carson Soucy (source)

Montreal: D Cale Fleury (source)

Nashville: F Calle Jarnkrok (source)

New Jersey: F Nathan Bastian (source)

New York Islanders: F Jordan Eberle (source)

New York Rangers: F Colin Blackwell (source)

Ottawa: G Joey Daccord (source)

Philadelphia: F Carsen Twarynski (source)

Pittsburgh: F Brandon Tanev (source)

San Jose: F Alexander True (source)

St. Louis: D Vince Dunn (source)

Tampa Bay: F Yanni Gourde (source)

Toronto: F Jared McCann (source)

Vancouver: F Kole Lind (source)

Washington: G Vitek Vanecek (source)

Winnipeg: F Mason Appleton (source)

The Red Wings are protecting the following players:

Notable Red Wings left exposed:

D Troy Stecher

Defenseman Troy Stecher appears to be ripe for Seattle’s picking. With one year left on his contract he costs just $1.7 million against the cap. He’s only 27 years old.

Stecher signed a two-year deal with Detroit in October 2020. He immediately helped improve the Red Wings defense with his quickness and skilled puck-moving ability. He also is coming off of a really strong international tournament for Canada. He could help the Kraken form their top six, perhaps their top four.

F Vladislav Namestnikov

Vladislav Namestnikov, 28, also first signed with Detroit in October -- a two-year deal with a $2 million cap hit each season. This season was a bit of a struggle for him with just 8 goals and 9 assists through 53 games played. But he was part of a team that struggled to find offense from, well, everyone. Namestnikov could slide into another team’s top nine to play either the wing or center.

D Dennis Cholowski

Dennis Cholowski is likely a long shot for Seattle to pick, but if they are looking for a younger defenseman with size and potential then Cholowski is a good option. He’s just 23 years young but already has 104 NHL games on his resume. He is a restricted free agent, meaning Seattle would have to try to negotiate a deal with him during the 48-hour negotiation period that started Sunday morning and ends Tuesday. The Red Wings would have a chance to match anything Seattle offers.

F Frans Nielsen

Let’s imagine Seattle is somehow desperate to get 20 players that are under contract, then Nielsen fits the bill. The 37-year-old center/winger has a year left on his contract at $5.25 against the cap. His performance has declined quite dramatically over the past couple of seasons. He’s not the solid two-way center he once was.