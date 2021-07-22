Red Wings sign center Michael Rasmussen to 3-year contract extension

Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Michael Rasmussen has signed a three-year contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings.

The 22-year-old center became a restricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season. The extension was announced Thursday but financial details of the contract were not immediately revealed.

Rasmussen was drafted 9th overall in 2017 and has played 102 games with the Red Wings since 2018. In 40 games played this past season he scored 3 goals and 9 assists. He showed a massive improvement through those 40 games despite the team’s lackluster play overall.

Rasmussen appears to be ready to take the next step as a center in the NHL. He averaged a career high 14:48 of ice time as he slotted into the Detroit lineup as third- or fourth-line center, and at times higher up the lineup. His faceoff win percentage improved to 44.4%. He is expected to fill this role for the Red Wings come October.

Rasmussen was loaned to Graz EC in the Austrian league for part of the 2020-21 season. With Graz he score 16 points in 18 games.

At the time of this announcement, Rasmussen is one of a small list Red Wings player under contract beyond the 2022-23 season. This is a significant commitment from GM Steve Yzerman who hasn’t been handing out many contracts with terms longer than a season or two.

Yzerman has signed key prospects to three-year, entry-level deals such as Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Albert Johansson and Joe Veleno.