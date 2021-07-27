NBA launches first basketball school in Mexico at La Loma Centro Deportivo

The National Basketball Association announced Tuesday a multiyear agreement with La Loma Centro Deportivo, an athletic facility in San Luis Potosí to host the first NBA Basketball School in Mexico.

The NBA Basketball School program will launch with a week-long camp from July 26-30 for male and female players ages 6-18 and will feature events at La Loma on an ongoing basis throughout the year.

Former NBA player Horacio Llamas, the first Mexican-born player in NBA history, will participate as a guest coach in the first camp.

It will include a series of sessions focused on on-court development, strength and conditioning and basketball education.

Former Mexican professional basketball player Enrique Zuñiga and other local coaches will also participate.

“We are thrilled to launch the first NBA Basketball School in Mexico as part of our commitment to making basketball more accessible to youth in Mexico,” said NBA Mexico Vice President and Managing Director, Raúl Zárraga, according to a league press release. “By providing a comprehensive curriculum and experienced coaches, our goal is to strengthen the basketball foundation across the country and continue teaching boys and girls the fundamentals of the game in a fun, safe and healthy way. We look forward to hosting NBA Basketball School programming at La Loma for years to come.”

Ad

Last January, the NBA and La Loma announced a multiyear partnership that makes the facility the official home of NBA Academy Latin America.

It will be an elite basketball training program for top prospects from throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Canada.

NBA Basketball School and NBA Academy Latin America build on the NBA’s existing basketball and youth development initiatives in Latin America, including the Jr. NBA and Basketball Without Borders, all of which aim to broaden the basketball ecosystem across the region.

Since 2017, 14 NBA Academy Latin America participants have committed to NCAA Division-1 schools in the U.S.

For more information, click here.