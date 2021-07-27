Partly Cloudy icon
Video: Parratto, Schnell win synchro silver for first U.S. medal

Tags: Olympics, Tokyo 2020, Video, Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo, Japan, United States, USA, Sports, Highlights, Jessica Parratto, Delaney Schnell, Michigan Olympic Athletes
Delaney Schnell and Jessica Parratto earned the first United States Olympic medal in the women's synchronized platform competition.

The American pair of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell executed their five-dive list with poise to earn silver in the women’s synchronized 10m platform.

It was the United States’ first medal of any color in the event.

