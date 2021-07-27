Video: Parratto, Schnell win synchro silver for first U.S. medal

The American pair of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell executed their five-dive list with poise to earn silver in the women’s synchronized 10m platform.
It was the United States’ first medal of any color in the event.
