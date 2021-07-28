Detroit Lions open 2021 training camp with low expectations, boring storylines

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JUNE 09: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions works out during the afternoon practice session on June 09, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions open 2021 training camp on Wednesday in Allen Park, and honestly, there’s not much to talk about.

Detroit is coming into the new NFL season with a new coach, new general manager (and front office), a new quarterback and new players in almost every position room.

New head coach Dan Campbell is opening his first camp as an NFL head coach, and new quarterback Jared Goff is opening camp with perhaps the worst receiving corps in the league. It could be a long one, friends.

The Lions are in a rebuild, and no one -- I mean no one -- is expecting much from them this season. The Lions are tied for the worst odds to win the Super Bowl at +20000 with the Houston Texans. Even the Jets are a better bet.

One of the biggest storylines in camp will be the battle for backup quarterback. Yes, you can hit the snooze button one more time. Will it be Tim Boyle or David Blough? Don’t worry, we’ll have live wall-to-wall coverage to keep you posted on the latest (this is a joke).

There aren’t really any other position battles to note, and we could probably guess what most of the depth chart will look like, because the Lions don’t have much depth.

We’ll see the new-look Lions on the field for the first time on Aug. 13 in the preseason opener at Ford Field against Buffalo. The Lions will travel to Pittsburgh on Aug. 21 and return home to play the Colts on Aug. 27, to round out the preseason.

The Lions open the season at Ford Field against the 49ers on Sept. 12, followed by a Monday Night Football matchup with the Packers in Week 2.

