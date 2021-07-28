Giannis Antetokounmpo: From Greece to the NBA Finals

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots next to Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton, left, during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Justin Casterline/Pool Photo via AP)

As the Milwaukee Bucks tie the series with the Phoenix Suns, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have led this team to an impressive playoff run like no other.

You might stop and think about the journey Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken, at only 26 years old. He is on one of the biggest stages in professional sports for the first time in his career.

The Athens native was drafted in 2013 in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks, and was described to agent Alex Saratsis as “the next Magic Johnson.”

Originally Antetokounmpo was sought after by the Atlanta Hawks with hopes of drafting the 6′11 forward, but they were beat to the punch by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since then, it’s been history as the franchise star has made 6 playoff appearances, 5 All-Star selections, NBA All-Star game MVP, NBA Most Valuable Player in 2019 & 2020, and is currently making his first NBA Finals appearance.

Hard work for the two-time MVP also came with large compensation to keep him in “Cream City” as he signed a supermax extension of $255.6 million over six years in December 2020.

For years Antetokounmpo has said he’s proud of his accomplishments but the big goal will always be to win a championship with the Bucks, saying, “I want to be here. I want to help The Bucks win a Championship.”