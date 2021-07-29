Australian Fox takes elusive gold in canoe slalom

Australia's Jessica Fox steers through a gate on the slalom course in the women's canoe slalom event Thursday.

After taking three medals over the course of three Olympics, Australia's Jessica Fox finally took gold on a canoe/kayak slalom course Thursday.

Fox took silver in London and bronze in Rio in the kayak event, at the time the only women's slalom event on the Olympic program. She took bronze again in the kayak event on Tuesday.

With canoe slalom added to this year's Olympics, Fox had another chance. She converted with a clean run and a time of 105.04 seconds, slightly faster than she made it through the course in a kayak.

Mallory Franklin of Great Britain took second at 108.68, including two penalty seconds. Germany's Andrea Herzog took bronze, also with two penalty seconds for her total time of 111.13.

U.S. paddler Evy Leibfarth made the semifinals but incurred 50 penalty seconds to finish to finish 18th despite completing the course faster than the three athletes who finished ahead of her.

