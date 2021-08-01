Partly Cloudy icon
Olympic Field Hockey Day 9: Germany, Australia make the semis

NBC Olympics

Alexander Hendrickx of Belgium during the Men's Hockey match between South Africa and Belgium on Day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at North Pitch, Oi Hockey Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
MEN'S QUARTERFINAL MATCHES

MATCH STATS

Germany 3, Argentina 1: Germany whacked three goals -- one in the second quarter, two in the third -- before Argentina managed to get on the scoreboard with a lone goal in the fourth quarter. Defender Lukas Windfeder was the star of the show, kicking goals at 19 minutes and then 48 minutes into the match; between them, Timm Herzbruch scored at the 40 minute mark. The victory propelled Germany to become the first team into the semifinals.

MATCH STATS

Australia 2 (3), Netherlands 2: Australia squeaked past the Netherlands to earn a semifinal spot, advancing via penalty shoot-out. Though the Netherlands scored first, TJ Wickham's two subsequent goals put Australia ahead for most of the match -- but weren't enough to keep the team from overtime: Dutch substitute Jeroen Hertzberger nailed one at the 50 minute mark to even the score, 2-2. The penalty shoot-out proved less than dramatic, as Australia's Blake Govers, Flynn Ogilvie, and Tim Brand scored 1, 2, 3 -- while the Netherlands couldn't land a single shot. 

MATCH STATS

Belgium 3, Spain 1: Belgium stayed unbeaten in Japan by taking care of Pool B's fourth-place side with relative ease. Alex Hendrickx scored two goals and Tom Boon also found the goal to drive the Belgians into a semifinal meeting with either India or Great Britain.

