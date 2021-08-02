Live updates: Jade Carey seeks first Olympic medal on floor

After an off night on vault on Sunday, American Jade Carey looks to lock up a medal on floor.

Jade Carey is the lone American gymnast in action on the second night of event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. The session includes the finals for women's floor and men's still rings and vault.

Carey, competing as an individual specialist, had an off night on vault on Sunday, where she was favored to win a medal. With one more shot to medal after qualifying third behind Vanessa Ferrari and Simone Biles (who withdrew) on floor exercise, all eyes turn to Carey again tonight.

While she previously showed off a new skill, the highly difficult laid out triple-double, in warmups at the U.S. Championships, Carey is not expected to debut it tonight as she likely wants to protect her medal chances with a relatively safe routine.

On rings, Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias put up a big 15.333 in qualifications to secure the top spot, followed by China's Liu Yang with a 15.300. On vault, South Korea's Shin Jea- Hwan and Armenia's Artur Davtyan led qualifications with a 14.833 each.

Men's Rings

Scheduled for 4 a.m. ET

Women's Floor

Scheduled for 4:57 a.m. ET

Men's Vault

Scheduled for 5:51 a.m. ET