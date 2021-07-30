Family, friends gather in Bloomfield Hills to support Olympic swimmer Annie Lazor

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Family and friends of Olympian Annie Lazor packed into a Bloomfield Hills home to watch her compete in her first Olympic race.

Annie Lazor’s mother, Stacey Lazor, and her brothers Devin Lazor and Nate Lazor sat surrounded by loved ones and friends as they waited for Annie Lazor’s turn to swim in the swimming competition.

“We just want her to enjoy every second. To look out there and see where she is and take in the entire experience. She is an Olympian,” Stacey Lazor said.

Read: Here are the athletes with ties to Michigan competing at Tokyo Olympics

Everyone in the room cheered when they saw Annie Lazor on the screen. The room grew silent when Annie Lazor shared with the world the loss of her father in April and how teammate and friend Lilly King showed up for her.

Ad

“My dad passed away two months ago. She drove up five hours for my dad’s visitation,” Annie Lazor said. “Promised she would do everything to get me on the team.”

It was an emotional moment for everyone in the room. But the energy shifted as it got closer to race time. The family cheered when they saw Annie Lazor up on the blocks for the 200-meter breaststroke.

Annie Lazor nabbed the bronze in 2:20.84.

“It’s been just a really long year and a long few months and to see that smile on her face at the end of the race was just everything,” Stacey Lazor said. “It’s just been amazing and I could not be prouder of the young woman she is.”

Read: More Michigan Olympic Athlete coverage