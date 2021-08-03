New York Yankees workers had no chance to catch this leaping, juking cat that ran on the field

NEW YORK – The New York Yankees have a couple of good athletes in their outfield, but they’ve got nothing on a cat that dodged a dozen members of the event staff after invading the field.

The cat got onto the field Monday night during the eighth inning of the Yankees’ game against the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees were trailing 7-1 at the time, but the men in Pinstripes weren’t the only ones to take home an L.

Members of event staff were completely flummoxed by this cat, which tried multiple times to scale the outfield wall, hid underneath the padding and simply refused to be cornered.

The victorious scream at the end when the cat makes yet another break for it is perfect pic.twitter.com/WNuRFCizV4 — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) August 3, 2021

With chants of “let’s go cat!” ringing through the stadium, the feline pulled off some NFL Street-esque maneuvers, running along the wall, shooting the gap between four workers at once and even escaping between a man’s legs at one point.

The players loved it. The fans loved it. The cat certainly did not.

Finally, after making the event staff look like a Detroit Lions secondary for several minutes, the cat gladly exited through a gate held open by an usher. She did so to chants of “MVP!” from Yankees fans thankful to forget about their underachieving baseball team for a few moments.

Now... wait until you hear about the praying mantis.