New York Yankees workers had no chance to catch this leaping, juking cat that ran on the field

Cat dodges a dozen event staff members after getting onto field

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A cat invaded Yankee Stadium in the middle of a game on Aug. 2, 2021. (Major League Baseball)

NEW YORK – The New York Yankees have a couple of good athletes in their outfield, but they’ve got nothing on a cat that dodged a dozen members of the event staff after invading the field.

The cat got onto the field Monday night during the eighth inning of the Yankees’ game against the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees were trailing 7-1 at the time, but the men in Pinstripes weren’t the only ones to take home an L.

Members of event staff were completely flummoxed by this cat, which tried multiple times to scale the outfield wall, hid underneath the padding and simply refused to be cornered.

With chants of “let’s go cat!” ringing through the stadium, the feline pulled off some NFL Street-esque maneuvers, running along the wall, shooting the gap between four workers at once and even escaping between a man’s legs at one point.

The players loved it. The fans loved it. The cat certainly did not.

Finally, after making the event staff look like a Detroit Lions secondary for several minutes, the cat gladly exited through a gate held open by an usher. She did so to chants of “MVP!” from Yankees fans thankful to forget about their underachieving baseball team for a few moments.

Now... wait until you hear about the praying mantis.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

