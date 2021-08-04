Olympic Handball Day 12: ROC women remain on golden path; Norway also reaches semis

WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

ROC def. MNE, 32-26

MATCH STATS

Russia, the Rio 2016 handball gold medalist, defeated London 2012 silver medalist Montenegro in a tight quarterfinal. The ROC is now two wins away from defending its Olympic title.

Montenegro's loss means the tournament's current highest scorer, Jovanka Radičević, won't have the opportunity to add to her 36 goals.

NOR def. HUN, 26-22

MATCH STATS

Kari Brattset Dale scored on seven of eight shots for Norway, which moved on to the semis with a balanced attack highlighted by a mid-match stretch that featured goals from six different players.

Szandra Zácsik was the leading scorer for Hungary, netting five gosls on 12 shots.