Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves, including Akil Baddoo, Derek Hill to injured list

Detroit Tigers outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill collide in a win over the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 10, 2021.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have announced four new roster moves, including Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill going on the injured list after a nasty collision in the outfield.

Both Hill and Baddoo were removed from Tuesday night’s game after crashing into each other while tracking a line drive in left-center field.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Tigers announced Baddoo has been placed on the seven-day concussion injured list.

Hill has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left rib cage contusion.

The team’s two corresponding moves were to call up infielders Zack Short and Renato Nunez from Triple-A Toledo.

Short was sent down to Toledo just three days ago after a two-error game. He’s struggled to make contact this season, and the Tigers wanted to give him a chance to work on his swing in Toledo. Obviously, these injuries don’t offer that opportunity.

Nunez was sent to Toledo after playing seven games with the Tigers. He has 20 home runs, 14 doubles and a .383 on-base percentage in 74 games with the Mud Hens.

By calling up two infielders to replace Hill and Baddoo, the Tigers are committing to the likes of Niko Goodrum, Victor Reyes, Harold Castro and Eric Haase in the outfield. Goodrum moved to center field from shortstop during Tuesday night’s game, and Haase moved to left field after catching the first seven-plus innings.

Robbie Grossman will continue to play everyday, as well.

This is a massive blow to the Tigers, who have been excellent since Baddoo took over as the primary leadoff hitter. He and Hill provide a spark at both ends of the lineup, especially with their speed on the base paths. Hill’s absence will also deal a major blow to the team’s outfield defense.

Recapping the roster moves: