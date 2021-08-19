Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Report: Red Wings buy out forward Frans Nielsen

37-year-old forward’s contract bought out by Detroit

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81) controls the puck next to Washington Capitals defenseman Radko Gudas (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Detroit Red Wings have bought out the remainder of forward Frans Nielsen’s contract.

This is according to CapFriendly which reports the final season of the 37-year-old’s six-year contract will be paid over the next two seasons under a buyout.

This comes as no surprise. It’s been clear for months now that Detroit GM Steve Yzerman wants to work more young players into the Red Wings lineup in the 2021-22 season. Nielsen was taking up a roster spot at $5.25 million against the cap. It’s less about the money, though, and more about the roster spot right now.

Will Nielsen retire from hockey? We shall see. He’s definitely not the player he once was when he was with the New York Islanders and when he first joined Detroit in 2016. He was once a fierce two-way center who helped play a shutdown role while still putting up points.

