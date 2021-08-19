Report: Red Wings buy out forward Frans Nielsen

Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81) controls the puck next to Washington Capitals defenseman Radko Gudas (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Detroit Red Wings have bought out the remainder of forward Frans Nielsen’s contract.

This is according to CapFriendly which reports the final season of the 37-year-old’s six-year contract will be paid over the next two seasons under a buyout.

With the #Red Wings settling their Arb case with Adam Erne 4 days ago, the club had access to a second buyout window.



As a result, Detroit has opted to buyout 37 year old forward Frans Nielsen.



Buyout Breakdown:

2021-22: $4,250,000

2022-23: $500,000https://t.co/PuBFpDdokW pic.twitter.com/vuFFa24fUe — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) August 19, 2021

This comes as no surprise. It’s been clear for months now that Detroit GM Steve Yzerman wants to work more young players into the Red Wings lineup in the 2021-22 season. Nielsen was taking up a roster spot at $5.25 million against the cap. It’s less about the money, though, and more about the roster spot right now.

Will Nielsen retire from hockey? We shall see. He’s definitely not the player he once was when he was with the New York Islanders and when he first joined Detroit in 2016. He was once a fierce two-way center who helped play a shutdown role while still putting up points.

