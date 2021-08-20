Detroit Pistons re-sign guard Hamidou Diallo

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 29: Hamidou Diallo #6 of the Detroit Pistons talks with Saben Lee #38 of the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena on March 29, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons re-signed guard Hamidou Diallo on Thursday.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-5 Diallo, the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk champion as a rookie, was acquired from Oklahoma City in March for Svi Mykhailiuk and future draft consideration.

In 20 games with the Pistons, Diallo averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 23.3 minutes. Overall, he had career-high averages of 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 52 games.

The former Kentucky player has averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 149 career NBA games with Oklahoma City and Detroit.