Mostly Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Michigan college athlete starts service to help other athletes cash in on their NIL

Website allows athletes to create events and monetize their social network accounts

Steve Garagiola, Reporter/Anchor

Tags: Michigan, Local, Lansing, Michigan Sports, College Sports, College Athletes, Paying College Athletes, Image, Likeness, Name, Reputation, Michigan College Athletes, Compensation, Aquinas College, Grand Rapids, NIL, Kent County
Stock image of a volleyball game.
Stock image of a volleyball game. (WDIV)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – For decades the NCAA fought the idea of amateur athletes making money.

Many athletes argued that it was unfair because they were the people creating the product and they should share in the profits. But the idea of schools paying athletes created more problems than it solved.

Now, the wall has come tumbling down and you’ll hear a new word in amateur sports: NIL which stands for name, image, and likeness.

Read: Gov. Whitmer signs bills allowing college athletes in Michigan to make money off name, image, likeness

A volleyball player named Chloe V. Mitchell at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids was the first collegiate athlete in America to profit from her NIL. Now, she and her dad are on a mission to help other athletes do the same.

Read: Group licensing: A new way for college athletes to cash in

Together, they started a company called PlayBooked, which is kind of like a dating service that connects athletes with potential income opportunities.

More information on PlayBooked can be found on its official website here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can watch Steve weekends as anchor of Local 4 News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and reporting throughout the week. Steve is a veteran journalist who has worked at Local 4 since 1995.

email