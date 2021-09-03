Partly Cloudy icon
Eastern Michigan football vs. St. Francis (PA): Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Field Level Media

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Eastern Michigan Eagles wide receiver Hassan Beydoun (4) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Kent, Ohio.
Eastern Michigan Eagles wide receiver Hassan Beydoun (4) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Kent, Ohio. (The Associated Press 2020)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Eastern Michigan Eagles are hosting the St. Francis (PA) Red Flash at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti.

When: 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 3, 2021

WATCH: ESPN3

Overall Team Offense

  • Eastern Michigan Eagles offensive statistics will be available following the first regular season game.
  • St. Francis (PA) Red Flash offensive statistics will be available following the first regular season game.

Home and Away

  • The Eastern Michigan Eagles have not played any home games yet this season.
  • The St. Francis (PA) Red Flash have not played any road games yet this season.

