Detroit Tigers game vs. White Sox postponed Wednesday due to rain

Makeup game scheduled for Monday afternoon

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The tarp on the field at Comerica Park. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday has been postponed due to rain.

The game was scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park, but due to persistent rainfall in Southeast Michigan, it has been moved to 1:10 p.m. Monday, the team announced. That makeup game will be the Tigers’ final home game of the season.

Detroit has a scheduled off day Thursday, so the team won’t take the field again until Friday. Then, it will play 10 days in a row to finish out the season.

