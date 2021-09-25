Cloudy icon
61º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Central Michigan football vs. Florida International: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Chippewas battle Panthers

Field Level Media

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Central Michigan Football, Florida International Football, Central Michigan Chippewas, Florida International Panthers, Central Michigan, Florida International, Central Michigan Florida International, Florida International Central MIchigan, Football, College Football
Central Michigan's Kalil Pimpleton is shown during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Mt Pleasant, Mich.
Central Michigan's Kalil Pimpleton is shown during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Mt Pleasant, Mich. (The Associated Press 2021)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan Chippewas are hosting the Florida International Panthers on Saturday afternoon in Mount Pleasant.

  • When: 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
  • Watch: ESPN+

Overall team offense

  • The Central Michigan Chippewas are ranked 52 on offense, averaging 424.7 yards per game. The Chippewas are averaging 172.3 yards rushing and 252.3 yards passing so far this season.
  • The Florida International Panthers are ranked 64 on offense, averaging 414.3 yards per game. The Panthers are averaging 172.3 yards rushing and 242.0 yards passing so far this season.

Home and away

  • The Central Michigan Chippewas are 1-0 at home this season, 0-0 against conference opponents and 2713-2713 against non-conference opponents.
  • At home the Chippewas are averaging 45.0 scoring, and holding teams to 0.0 points scored on defense.
  • The Florida International Panthers are 0-1 while on the road this season, 0-0 against conference opponents and 2713-2713 against non-conference opponents.
  • On the road, the Panthers are averaging 21.0 scoring, and holding teams to 54.0 points scored on defense.

More college football scores

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email