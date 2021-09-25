Central Michigan football vs. Florida International: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan Chippewas are hosting the Florida International Panthers on Saturday afternoon in Mount Pleasant.
- When: 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- Watch: ESPN+
Overall team offense
- The Central Michigan Chippewas are ranked 52 on offense, averaging 424.7 yards per game. The Chippewas are averaging 172.3 yards rushing and 252.3 yards passing so far this season.
- The Florida International Panthers are ranked 64 on offense, averaging 414.3 yards per game. The Panthers are averaging 172.3 yards rushing and 242.0 yards passing so far this season.
Home and away
- The Central Michigan Chippewas are 1-0 at home this season.
- At home the Chippewas are averaging 45.0 scoring, and holding teams to 0.0 points scored on defense.
- The Florida International Panthers are 0-1 while on the road this season.
- On the road, the Panthers are averaging 21.0 scoring, and holding teams to 54.0 points scored on defense.