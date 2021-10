Lions coach Campbell says Ragnow feels guilty about surgery

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell adjusts his cap as he speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said center Frank Ragnow feels guilty about having season-ending toe surgery.

Campbell said Wednesday that the surgery went well, adding Ragnow does not need to feel bad about doing the right thing for his long-term future.

Ragnow was hurt earlier this month at Chicago and went on injured reserve last week. Center Evan Brown made his first career start in Sunday’s loss at Minnesota.

The Lions signed Ragnow to a $54 million, four-year extension in May that keeps him under contract for a total of $70 million through the 2026 season. Ragnow earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition last year.

The Lions (0-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday.