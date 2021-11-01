Poll: Pistons unveil 2021-22 Nike City Edition jersey: Is this trash?

It’s time for another edition of the ClickOnDetroit tradition -- is this trash? This time, we’ve got some new Pistons jerseys.

The Pistons unveiled the 2021-2022 Nike NBA City Edition uniform on Monday, and they’re very red. “Detroit” is displayed across the chest, accented with teal, blue and white arm taping.

The anthem above the jocktag features “Detroit Basketball,” and the side panels are lined up and down with teal and blue, a nod to the teams of the mid- to late-’90s. The Pistons’ original and current patches are featured on opposite sides of the shorts and are accented with lightning bolt strikes, reminiscent of the of the late ‘70s aesthetics of the organization.

The color block waistband is a remix of the classic “flaming horse”, and the anthem features three numbers — ‘89, ‘90, ‘04 — representing the Pistons championship seasons.

Ad

Detroit Pistons unveiled the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform. (Detroit Pistons)

“This year’s Nike NBA City Edition uniform is a celebration of our franchise’s rich history,” said Alicia Jeffreys, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Detroit Pistons. “From the Bad Boys era to the ‘90s teal to the Goin’ to Work championship team, this jersey represents the Detroit Pistons legacy as we continue to build and restore for the future.”

Detroit Pistons unveiled the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform. (Detroit Pistons)

Personally, I’m not a huge fan of the red jerseys -- they’ve had a couple of alternate jerseys in red over the last couple of decades, including when Allen Iverson was a Piston. Dark times. But I don’t hate these. They’re fine.

(See previous Is This Trash polls here)

Poll: Is This Trash -- Pistons 2021-22 City uniforms!