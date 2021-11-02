Red Wings visit Montreal tonight: Follow game score updates here

The Detroit Red Wings are heading back to Montreal on Tuesday for a rematch with the Canadiens.
The Canadiens dished the Red Wings a tough 6-1 loss on Oct. 23 in Montreal. Detroit will be looking to get even as they simultaneously try to break a two-game losing streak.
- Game time: 7 p.m.
- TV: BSD Plus
The Canadiens also have lost two straight. They fell to the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2, on Saturday then to the Anaheim Ducks, 4-2, on Sunday in California.
Update: Dylan Larkin out against Canadiens due to personal reasons