Red Wings visit Montreal tonight: Follow game score updates here

The Detroit Red Wings are heading back to Montreal on Tuesday for a rematch with the Canadiens.

The Canadiens dished the Red Wings a tough 6-1 loss on Oct. 23 in Montreal. Detroit will be looking to get even as they simultaneously try to break a two-game losing streak.

Game time: 7 p.m.

TV: BSD Plus

The Canadiens also have lost two straight. They fell to the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2, on Saturday then to the Anaheim Ducks, 4-2, on Sunday in California.

Update: Dylan Larkin out against Canadiens due to personal reasons

