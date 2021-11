How to watch the U.S. Olympic Team Curling Trials

John Shuster is looking to punch his ticket to his fifth-straight Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Team Curling Trials.

The U.S. Olympic Team Curling Trials kick off Friday, November 12 in Omaha, Nebraska, and you can catch the action on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.

John Shuster is back at the Trials once again hoping for a chance to compete in his fifth-straight Olympics. Shuster skipped the 2018 U.S. men's team to gold in PyeongChang, leading them past the heavily favored Swedes in the final to win the U.S. its first-ever Olympic curling title.

On the women's side, Tabitha Peterson is also hoping to return to the Games. Peterson served as the third on the U.S. women's Olympic team in 2018, though her quintet, skipped by Nina Roth, was unable to earn a medal.

The U.S. has already clinched its qualification spots for the 2022 Olympics in team curling, which means the winners of the men's and women's tournaments will serve as the U.S. representatives once the Games get underway in February.

Below is a full rundown of the games being shown on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports App. The finals can also be seen live on NBCSN.