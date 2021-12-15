Red Wings forwards Fabbri, Rasmussen now in COVID protocol after Islanders game

Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen are now on the COVID-19 protocol list, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Wings played the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena, winning 2-1 in front of the home crowd. The Islanders were without top forward Mathew Barzal after he was placed in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Islanders underwent a rather serious COVID outbreak and had eight players test positive in the last two weeks of November. Barzal is the latest.

Now the Red Wings, who have had several players including Danny DeKeyser, Marc Staal and Tyler Bertuzzi in COVID protocol the past several weeks, are without Fabbri and Rasmussen. DeKeyser, Staal and Bertuzzi all recently returned from the protocol. DeKeyser and Bertuzzi were in the lineup Tuesday night. Bertuzzi, the league’s only player not vaccinated against the coronavirus, had missed the previous five games due to protocol.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Fabbri and Rasmussen were the only Detroit players listed in COVID protocol.

The Red Wings are scheduled to visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. However, the Hurricanes became the latest NHL team hit by a coronavirus outbreak Tuesday as four more players were placed in the COVID-19 protocol. That prompted the league to postpone their game at Minnesota.

Meanwhile, on Monday the NHL postponed the Calgary Flames’ next three games after six players and a staff member entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol over a 24-hour period.

