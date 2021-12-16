Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson out for season after thumb surgery

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) reacts after catching a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT – Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson will miss the rest of the season after undergoing thumb surgery, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Hockenson had thumb surgery Thursday morning and will miss the final four games of the season.

It’s a tough blow for the Lions, but with the worst record in the NFL (1-11-1), those final four games don’t hold any significance, anyway. For weeks, Detroit has reverted to its tradition of pouring over mock drafts, as the team has a chance at the No. 1 overall pick.

In 12 games this season, Hockenson, who played in last year’s Pro Bowl, caught 61 passes for 583 yards and four touchdowns. He scored touchdowns in back-to-back games before the season-ending surgery.

Schefter reports Hockenson is expected to make a full recovery in time for the team’s off-season training.

In his absence, the Lions will have to turn to an underwhelming wide receiver corps led by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond and, recently, Josh Reynolds.