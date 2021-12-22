Cardinals still getting blasted on Twitter for refusing to post score after losing to Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds makes a touchdown catch against Byron Murphy Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field on Dec. 19, 2021. But you wouldn't know it from the Cardinals' Twitter account!

DETROIT – It’s been three days since the Detroit Lions shocked one of the best teams in the NFL, and the Arizona Cardinals are getting blasted on Twitter for refusing to post the final score.

On Sunday, the 1-11-1 Lions hosted the Cardinals at Ford Field as 13-point underdogs. Despite having several key players sidelined by injury, Detroit looked like the much better team, dominating Arizona and winning by a final score of 30-12.

With 4:40 left in the fourth quarter, Arizona scored a meaningless touchdown to make the score 27-12. The Cardinals’ official Twitter account tweeted, “Kyler Murray connects with Christian Kirk for a 26-yard touchdown.”

Then, crickets.

Nothing was posted from the @AZCardinals account until it retweeted offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum the following morning when he was announced as a Walter Peyton Man of the Year award finalist.

NFL teams almost always post the final score from every game, and when the Cardinals lost to a 1-11-1 team, their social media team had to know the replies wouldn’t be pretty.

But refusing to post the score turned out to be much, much worse.

The tweet about Kirk’s touchdown catch was the team’s most recent post all night and into the next morning, so it was flooded with comments from people asking for the final score.

The Cardinals have tweeted eight times since the game went final, and people are in the comments demanding accountability in every single one.

“Did you beat the Lions this past Sunday? Still looking for a final score to be tweeted out,” one fan said.

“Just curious, (did) the Lions beat the Cowards in week 15 in this game?” another asked.

When the Cardinals tweeted, “’Tis the season for gifting,” someone replied, “Tis the season to tweet the final score.”

One of my favorite exchanges:

User 1: “IS YOUR GAME WITH THE LIONS DONE YET?”

User 2: “Can’t believe people are still doing this 2.5 days later lol. The final score tweet isn’t happening.”

User 3: “Wait the game is over?”

User 2: “Of course it is it finished 2.5 days ago. My point is that it’s been almost half a week so the score isn’t going to be posted at this point.”

User 4: “What was the score?”

User 5: “Haven’t a clue. Been sitting here two days wondering if I won my bet yet. Cowardly move by the Cardinals.”

The Cardinals are obviously in too deep to post the score at this point. They’re 10-4 and heading to the playoffs, but now they’ve made sure nobody will forget they took Ls to the Lions both on the field and on Twitter.