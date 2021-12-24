‘At Christmas you tell the truth’: Cardinals finally post score 4 days after loss to Detroit Lions

"Big Red" reveals the final score of the Dec. 19, 2021, game between the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals in a Twitter video.

DETROIT – After four days of taking heat on Twitter for refusing to post the final score of their loss to the Detroit Lions, the Arizona Cardinals finally caved.

Fans of the Lions and 30 other NFL teams were relentless the last few days, asking the Cardinals for a score update in the replies of every single tweet. This came after the Cardinals tweeted about their touchdown with 4:40 left in the game but then went radio silent until the following morning.

On Thursday (Dec. 23), as the Twitter demands continued, the Cardinals found a perfect way to right this wrong in a matter that satisfied everyone (except maybe Cardinals fans).

The team posted a video of its mascot in front of a Christmas tree, with “Silent Night” playing in the background. “Big Red” holds up flip cards that say since it’s Christmas time, they have to tell the truth.

Finally, one flip card simply says, “Lions 30, Cardinals 12″ -- the final score of Sunday’s game.

A message for all our new Twitter followers in an homage to a classic holiday movie scene. pic.twitter.com/rhlrjgSZeM — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 23, 2021

It feels like the perfect ending to a hilarious series of events, all thanks to the 1-11-1 Lions knocking off one of the best teams in the NFL.