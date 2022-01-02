2 Michiganders to compete on US women’s ice hockey team at 2022 Winter Olympics

United States' Megan Keller (5) celebrates her goal with Dani Cameranesi (24), Emily Matheson (8) and Annie Pankowski (27) during the first period of a rivalry series women's hockey game against Canada in Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Two Michiganders will be competing as Olympians on the U.S. women’s ice hockey team in Beijing this year.

USA Hockey on Saturday announced their final roster for the Olympic women’s hockey team that will compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. On that roster are two women from Michigan: Megan Keller from Farmington, and Abby Roque from Sault Ste. Marie.

Keller, 25, has won several gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s Championship, and has assisted in the success of the United States’ top finishes. The Farmington native competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics, where she became an Olympic gold medalist.

From 2019: Michigan Olympic gold medalist Megan Keller drafted by professional team

Ad

Roque, 24, is competing this year as a first-time Olympian. She joins seven other first-timers on the team.

Here’s how the team is split up:

Forwards

Abbey Murphy

Abby Roque

Alex Carpenter

Amanda Kessel

Brianna Decker

Dani Cameranesi

Grace Zumwinkle

Hannah Brandt

Hayley Scamurra

Hilary Knight

Jesse Compher

Kelly Pannek

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Defense

Caroline Harvey

Cayla Barnes

Jincy Dunne

Lee Stecklein

Megan Bozek

Megan Keller

Savannah Harmon

Goalies

Alex Cavallini

Maddie Rooney

Nicole Hensley

Of the players added to this year’s roster, 13 served as key contributors for the U.S. during their gold medal-winning run at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018: Barnes, Brandt, Cameranesi, Cavallini, Coyne Schofield, Decker, Hensley, Keller, Kessel, Knight, Pannek, Rooney and Stecklein.

Click here to see the full roster for the 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s ice hockey team.

More: Everything to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics