2 Michiganders to compete on US women’s ice hockey team at 2022 Winter Olympics

Two Michiganders will be competing as Olympians on the U.S. women’s ice hockey team in Beijing this year.
USA Hockey on Saturday announced their final roster for the Olympic women’s hockey team that will compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. On that roster are two women from Michigan: Megan Keller from Farmington, and Abby Roque from Sault Ste. Marie.
Keller, 25, has won several gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s Championship, and has assisted in the success of the United States’ top finishes. The Farmington native competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics, where she became an Olympic gold medalist.
Roque, 24, is competing this year as a first-time Olympian. She joins seven other first-timers on the team.
Here’s how the team is split up:
Forwards
- Abbey Murphy
- Abby Roque
- Alex Carpenter
- Amanda Kessel
- Brianna Decker
- Dani Cameranesi
- Grace Zumwinkle
- Hannah Brandt
- Hayley Scamurra
- Hilary Knight
- Jesse Compher
- Kelly Pannek
- Kendall Coyne Schofield
Defense
- Caroline Harvey
- Cayla Barnes
- Jincy Dunne
- Lee Stecklein
- Megan Bozek
- Megan Keller
- Savannah Harmon
Goalies
- Alex Cavallini
- Maddie Rooney
- Nicole Hensley
Of the players added to this year’s roster, 13 served as key contributors for the U.S. during their gold medal-winning run at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018: Barnes, Brandt, Cameranesi, Cavallini, Coyne Schofield, Decker, Hensley, Keller, Kessel, Knight, Pannek, Rooney and Stecklein.
