Michigan State University puts new COVID vaccination, testing requirements in place for indoor events

EAST LANSING, Mich – The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team hosted the Nebraska Cornhuskers inside the Breslin Center Wednesday (Jan.5).

The game was the first athletic event in East Lansing since the vaccination requirement was announced a couple of days ago.

All fans attending an MSU event must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72-hours ago for indoor entertainment, including sports, music, and theatre events on campus.

Fans who can not show either one will not be able to attend.

Attendees 12 or older must show proof of vaccination from their card or a picture of the card alongside their ID. Students, faculty, and staff will have to show their university card.

Fans Taylor Williams and Darcy Sheppard are both vaccinated. They arrived at the game early to make sure they did not get held up during the screening process.

“I think it’s for the best,” Williams said. I mean for public health safety as it is an inconvenience, but it’s definitely worth it.”

“Well, I hope I don’t get COVID here because I gotta fly back to Thailand soon,” Sheppard said. “I’m gonna have my mask on, and I hope everyone else does too.”