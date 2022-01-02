Michigan State University to require vaccination proof or negative test for events

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University now is requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend athletic, music, art and theater events on the East Lansing campus.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event will be required of all attendees ages 12 and older, the university said. Persons who cannot provide the required information won't be allowed into the venue, it said.

The policy applies to men’s and women’s basketball, hockey, wrestling and gymnastics home events. The first scheduled athletic event with the policy in effect will be the men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Jan. 5 and it will continue for the duration of winter/indoor athletic events.

The university’s indoor mask requirement remains in effect for events and all MSU indoor spaces.

Ad

To meet the vaccine requirement, attendees must show their COVID-19 vaccination card or a digital image along with a photo ID matching the name on the card. Attendees who cannot provide proof of vaccination should bring a photo ID and either a printout or photo of their negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the event start time. People ages 17 and under accompanied by an adult will not be required to show a photo ID.

Related: Michigan State University to begin winter 2022 semester virtually amid COVID surge