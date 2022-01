(Jim Rassol, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have placed goaltender Thomas Greiss in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Greiss, 35, has played in 16 games for the Wings this season, going 6-7-1 with a save percentage of .894 and 3.36 goals allowed, on average.

Alex Nedeljkovic has been the primary goalie for the Red Wings, going 11-10-4 in 27 games.

Detroit is scheduled to play the Sabres in Buffalo at 1 p.m. Monday.