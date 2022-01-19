Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 02: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons looks on in the first half while playing the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena on November 02, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO – Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days.

Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.

“I had a great time tonight, wish I made a couple more shots, but I just had a great time, it was fun,” said Thompson, who knows he will continue to regain his rhythm in time. “I don’t care if I miss 100 shots in a row, I’m never going to stop shooting the ball. I love it too much and I work too hard not to.”

Curry, back after a one-game absence, shot 6 for 11 with four 3-pointers and added eight assists. He fell on his right hand during a win at Chicago on Friday, then missed Sunday's 119-99 loss at Minnesota.

“It happens fast,” teammate Andrew Wiggins said of the Splash Brothers dominating. “They heat up fast. When they do it’s damn near impossible to stop.”

Wiggins scored 19 points for a Warriors team happy to be home for an extended stretch after having lost five of seven, including three of four on the road.

Thompson — cheered by the Chase Center crowd every time he subbed back into the game — missed his initial two shots before connecting from deep in his second home game since returning from two devastating injuries and surgeries that cost him more than 2 1/2 years.

“It was great. That was probably his best stretch of however many games he’s played,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It was good to see him get hot and hear the crowd behind him.”

Golden State made six of its first nine 3-pointers to build a 33-22 lead after the opening quarter.

“Once they started seeing shots go in from the 3-point line, they started to get going,” Detroit's Isaiah Stewart said.

Stewart had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons in another lopsided defeat after a 135-108 home loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Detroit reserve Rodney McGruder scored a season-high 19 points with four 3-pointers.

MISSING DRAYMOND

Draymond Green sat out for a fifth straight game with a left calf injury caused by a hurt disk in his lower back. The Warriors are being cautious with the do-everything veteran.

“They are doing plenty of rehab and he is making improvements every day,” Kerr said. “We’ll re-evaluate in two weeks.”

Rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga earned a starting nod in Green's place and finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He will stay in the starting five for now, Kerr said.

Kuminga, at 19 years and 104 days, became the second-youngest Warriors player to have a double-double behind Andris Biedrins at 18 years, 352 days on March 20, 2005, at Sacramento, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“JK’s coming along really well,” Kerr said.

ROLE MODEL

Gary Payton II, who has overcome his own challenge with dyslexia, greeted and hosted youth and their families supported by the grassroots group Decoding Dyslexia California. Before his warmup routine, Payton high-fived the kids, posed for photos and offered words of encouragement.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Former Warriors analytics expert Sammy Gelfand, now with the Pistons, caught up with his old colleagues and chatted on the bench with Golden State assistant Bruce Fraser. ... Detroit was averaging 15.5 forced turnovers per game, including 8.2 steals, but the Warriors had 13 turnovers. ... All four of Detroit’s losses since New Year’s Day had been by at least 27 points. The Pistons pulled within 20 to begin the fourth after falling behind by as many as 34.

Warriors: Kevon Looney's eight first-quarter rebounds matched his career best for any period, and he wound up with 10 boards — his third straight game with double-digit rebounds to match a career-high streak also done from May 6-10 last year. ... Veteran G/F Andre Iguodala sat out as a precaution with a left hip injury. ... Golden State is 9-0 at home vs. the Eastern Conference and 19-3 overall at Chase Center.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, having won seven of their last 13 road games in the series.

Warriors: Host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night to continue a seven-game stretch at home.

