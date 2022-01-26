Detroit Grand Prix organizers still looking for hundreds of volunteers for 2022 event

Pato O'Ward (5) competes during the second race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BELLE ISLE, Mich. – Volunteers are still needed and registration is open as preparations for the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix continue.

Organizers of the event are searching for hundreds of additional volunteers to help as ambassadors for the Grand Prix, Belle Isle and Detroit.

This year’s event, from June 3-5, is the last one scheduled on the island. The Grand Prix will return to its original home on the streets of Downtown Detroit next year.

All volunteers will become members of the Detroit Grand Prix Association and have a chance to help in many key areas for this year’s event, organizers said.

Officials hope to recruit around 1,000 total volunteers for this summer’s Grand Prix. More than 500 have already registered. New member registration began last week, and nearly 100 first-time volunteers have signed up to join more than 400 returning volunteers, according to organizers.

DGPA members help by worker as ushers and ticket scanners, working in information booths, providing hospitality shuttle services and more.

“We are so thankful for the continued support of the Detroit Grand Prix Association members and all of our volunteers for their help and dedication to the Grand Prix,” said Bud Denker, chairman of the Grand Prix. “Our volunteers are simply the best and our event, Belle Isle and the City of Detroit could not ask for better ambassadors as they greet all of our guests with smiling faces, enthusiasm and excitement throughout our race weekend. The DGPA and its members are essential to our team as we host this world-class event in Detroit each and every year.”

Departments that still need volunteers for 2022 include circuit marshals, customer relations, on-track services, ticket scanners and more. New members have the option to work one, two or three days during race weekend, while most departments are looking for volunteers to work a shift on both Saturday and Sunday of the Grand Prix.

To join the DGPA and become a volunteer for the Grand Prix, members pay an annual fee of $20, which helps cover the cost of many volunteer benefits, including a membership patch, commemorative lapel pin, appreciation certificate and access to pre- and post-race parties for DGPA members.

Organizers said the Grand Prix also provides each volunteer with a credential to access the venue during race weekend, official uniform shirts and hat, free off-island parking, shuttle service to Belle Isle and meals each day of race weekend.