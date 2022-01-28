Detroit Lions fan scores tickets to NFC Championship after video goes viral

The L.A. Rams have hooked up a Detroit Lions/Matthew Stafford fan with tickets to the NFC Championship game after a video of the fan went viral on social media.

Plenty of Detroit Lions fans are enjoying this NFL post season, even though the Honolulu Blue didn’t make the cut -- or even come close.

Former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is giving the fans something to root for, even while playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford and the Rams are hosting the 49ers in L.A. for the NFC Championship on Sunday, and in the stands will be at least one Lions jersey: After a TikTok video went viral, a Stafford super fan from Michigan scored tickets to the big game.

AJ Ferenz from Muskegon was captured on video reacting to the Rams’ nail-biting win last weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The video went viral, racking up nearly three million views on TikTok.

You can see some of the footage in the video player above.

The Rams saw the video and decided to hook Ferenz and his girlfriend up with an all-expenses-paid trip to watch Stafford play in-person at the NFC Championship game.

The big game kicks off at 6 p.m. Sunday. Ferenz says he will be wearing his black Lions jersey with Stafford’s name on it.

