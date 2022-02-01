44º

Celebs, athletes pay tribute to Tom Brady after retirement announcement

Brady to retire after a legendary 22-year career

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the fans after the team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) (Mark Lomoglio, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

It’s really happening.

Just when everyone thought legendary quarterback Tom Brady could play forever and outlast father time, that has proven not to be the case.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced Tuesday on Instagram that he will retire after 22 years in the National Football League, ending a career that might never be duplicated.

Brady, 44, will finish with the following accolades, all of which are all-time NFL records:

  • 10 appearances in the Super Bowl
  • 7 Super Bowl titles
  • 243 regular-season wins
  • 35 postseason wins
  • 97,569 passing yards
  • 710 touchdown passes

Naturally, Twitter was on fire Saturday with celebrities pouring in their tributes to No. 12 -- and then again on Tuesday, when the ESPN reports became official.

Here are a few of those tweets from the past few days:

