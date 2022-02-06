Video: Americans Gerard, FitzSimons, Corning make slopestyle final

A snowboarder competes in a run of the women's snowboard slopestyle final event at the Phoenix Park during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang.

American snowboarders Sean FitzSimons, Red Gerard and Chris Corning placed a respective third, fifth and 11th in qualifying to advance to the final in slopestyle, an event in which Gerard is the defending gold medalist.

Watch here: