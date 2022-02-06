Video: Americans Gerard, FitzSimons, Corning make slopestyle final

American snowboarders Sean FitzSimons, Red Gerard and Chris Corning placed a respective third, fifth and 11th in qualifying to advance to the final in slopestyle, an event in which Gerard is the defending gold medalist.
Watch here:
