LIVE UPDATES: Joey Mantia aims for first U.S. men's 1500m gold since 2002

Joey Mantia will skate in the men's 1500m speed skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The men's 1500m speed skating event has been an Olympic competition since 1924. Three Americans have won gold in the discipline but none since 2002.

American Joey Mantia is a contender to earn the first medal by a U.S. speed skater in the men's 1500m since 2010. He finished fifth at the World Single Distances Championships in 2021 and third in 2020.

The Netherlands has dominated the distance since 2010, though, amassing two Olympic gold medals and a pair of silvers.

Fifteen pairs will skate 3.75 laps around the 400-meter oval at the Ice Ribbon. The athletes will get one attempt to set the fastest time.

Peter Michael from New Zealand will get the competition underway.

Mantia will skate in the 13th pairing.

Defending Olympic gold medalist Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands is in the 11th pairing.

First athlete: Michael, the only athlete skating by himself, set the time to beat at 1:48.68.

Second pairing: Canada's Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu grabs the top spot with a 1:48.00 race.

Third pairing: Ruslan Zakharov of the ROC grabs the top spot with a time of 1:46.46.

Fourth pairing: Marcel Bosker, the first Dutch skater to race in this event, takes first at 1:45.42.

Bosker remains in the lead after six pairs. He has the only sub-28-second final lap in the event so far.

Seventh pairing: Casey Dawson is the first American up. He arrived in Beijing on Monday after clearing COVID-19 protocols. In his Olympic debut, the 21-year-old skated a 1:49.45, which is 13th out of 13 skaters.

Dawson missed his 5000m individual race last week. He will get back on the ice in the team pursuit for the U.S.

After eight pairings, Bosker leads for the Netherlands. There will be a short break to work on the ice.

The event format is set for the top seeds to skate last, and there are many contenders in the final 14 athletes.

American Emery Lehman is set to perform out of the break.