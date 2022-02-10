Live updates: NBA Trade Deadline 2022: Will Pistons move Jerami Grant? Rumors, news

DETROIT – The busiest day of the NBA calendar is upon us -- the NBA Trade Deadline. Buckle up.
The 2022 NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday (Feb. 10) at 3 p.m. ET -- and there should be a flurry of moves near the deadline. The Pistons have a big fish in the trade market -- Jerami Grant -- but the team is not reportedly close to a deal with anyone. But it’s trade deadline day -- anything can happen.
We’ve already had some big moves this week before the deadline, including a 7-player deal that sends Blazers guard C.J. McCollum to New Orleans. The Pacers made multiple trades, sending star forward Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento for emerging point guard Tyrese Haliburton, and trading Caris LeVert to Cleveland. The Clippers and Blazers also exchanged a bunch of players.