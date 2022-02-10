35º

Report: Pistons trade Josh Jackson, Trey Lyles to Kings for Marvin Bagley in 4-team deadline deal

Pistons making moves on deadline day

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Kings won 141-137 in triple overtime. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) (Ringo H.W. Chiu, Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly moved guard Josh Jackson and forward Trey Lyles to the Sacramento Kings for center Marvin Bagley III, in a four-team trade on NBA Trade Deadline day.

Milwaukee, Los Angeles (Clippers), Sacramento and the Pistons were all involved in the reported deal.

Bagley III, is in his fourth season and is averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season with the Kings.

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com.

