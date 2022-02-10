Report: Pistons trade Josh Jackson, Trey Lyles to Kings for Marvin Bagley in 4-team deadline deal

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly moved guard Josh Jackson and forward Trey Lyles to the Sacramento Kings for center Marvin Bagley III, in a four-team trade on NBA Trade Deadline day.
Milwaukee, Los Angeles (Clippers), Sacramento and the Pistons were all involved in the reported deal.
Bagley III, is in his fourth season and is averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season with the Kings.
The Sacramento Kings are trading Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons, sources tell me and @sam_amick.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022
The Pistons are trading Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles to Sacramento, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Four-team deal with Detroit, Sacramento, Milwaukee and LAC.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022