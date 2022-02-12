Super Bowl 56 viewer’s guide: TV, streaming info, kickoff time, halftime show, odds

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The exterior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

LOS ANGELES – Super Bowl LVI (56) will kick off on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles between the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s what to know about the big event.

When and where is Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl LVI is Sunday, Feb. 13 in Los Angeles. It’s being played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The game is schedule to kickoff around 6:30 p.m. ET, but coverage will start at 6 p.m. on NBC.

Who is playing in Super Bowl LVI?

The NFC champions -- the L.A. Rams, and the AFC champions -- the Cincinnati Bengals, will face off in the big game.

How can you watch Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl 2022 will be televised by NBC (WDIV in Detroit) and can be streamed live on Peacock in addition to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game but decided to swap years in order to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

Who is singing the national anthem this year?

The NFL announced that Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Who is favored to win Super Bowl LVI? Betting odds

Point spread : Rams -4.5 (-105), Bengals +4.5 (-115)

Over/under: 48.5

What about the Super Bowl LVI commercials?

The average price for a 30-second ad for Sunday’s game is reportedly around $6.5 million, and as high as $7 million, and spots are sold out. It was around $5.5 million for CBS last year.

We’re tracking the best Super Bowl commercials right here!