Canada wins men's 5000m relay gold medal, edges South Korea in final race

Canada won the men's 5000m relay gold medal on Wednesday with a time of 6:41.28.

South Korea earned the silver medal while Italy crossed the line third in a photo finish over the ROC.

Canada bested South Korea by 0.41 seconds.

Five teams competed in the final, as China advanced after crashing in the semifinals due to an interference call. The Chinese team finished fifth after a fall during the last third of the race.

Canada has won the men's 5000m relay in four of the last seven Winter Olympics but not since 2010.

Charles Hamelin, who was on the 2010 team, earned his sixth career Olympic medal and fourth gold for Canada on Wednesday. The 37-year-old has the most short track medals by a Canadian skater in Olympics history.

His teammates during the winning skate were Pascal Dion, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Steven Dubois. Dubois earned three medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Hungary, the 2018 gold medal-winning team, won the B Final on a last-second pass of the Netherlands by Liu Shaolin.

RESULTS