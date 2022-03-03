Detroit City FC offering free tickets to Tigers fans after Opening Day delayed

Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers has been delayed this year, and the Detroit City Football Club is hoping to soothe the pain with free tickets. People who have tickets for the Tigers' Opening Day can redeem an offer from the DCFC for free tickets to their Keyworth Stadium for matches in March and April.

DETROIT – America’s professional baseball league has cancelled all opening games scheduled for March 31, effectively pushing back Detroit’s beloved Opening Day celebration.

Major League Baseball (MLB) has failed to reach an agreement with players and end a management lockout, canceling a total of 91 regular-season games for all 30 teams as of Tuesday. The Detroit Tigers’ opener is now slated to take place on April 8 -- if it is not delayed again, that is.

To help soothe the sting for Detroit sports fans, the Detroit City Football Club is offering a limited number of free tickets for their upcoming matches to Tigers ticketholders. Anyone who had tickets to the Tigers game on March 31, or anyone who is a Tigers season ticketholder, can redeem free DCFC tickets to matches at their Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck in March and April.

“A sports town is only as strong as its traditions, and opening day is the biggest tradition in Detroit sports,” said Alex Wright, DCFC co-owner. “This year, families and friends are missing out, yet we are powerless to do anything about it. In response, DCFC offers a new tradition: make one of our home matches your Opening Day this spring. All fans have to do is show they have baseball season tickets or home opener tickets, and we will show them the most electrifying and affordable sporting event in town is still open for business. Memories shouldn’t have to wait for baseball to sort itself out.”

Those interested in redeeming free DCFC tickets can call their ticketing office at 313-634-DCFC, or email tickets@detcityfc.com.

