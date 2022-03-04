Kalamazoo baseball team bans MLB commissioner for life over ‘crimes against baseball’

How MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred would probably look if he got turned away from a Kalamazoo Growlers game.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A baseball team in Kalamazoo has banned MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred from its stadium for life due to his “crimes against baseball” and because he “stands in direct opposition” of fun.

The Kalamazoo Growlers -- a collegiate baseball team in the Northwoods League -- posted a tweet Friday morning (March 4) to announce the ban.

“Rob Manfred and the MLB team owners have shown only an interest in money and not providing baseball for their players and fans,” the team said in the statement. “They are trying to ruin baseball simply for their financial gain.”

Manfred canceled the first two series of the MLB season this week because owners and players weren’t able to come to an agreement on a new CBA before the league’s self-imposed deadline. This all comes during the league’s self-imposed lockout.

“The Growlers stand strong in their belief that fun is the key to baseball,” the team posted. “Rob Manfred stands in direct opposition to these beliefs.”

Earlier this week, the Bismarck Larks, also of the Northwoods League, banned Manfred from games until the end of the lockout.

“The Growlers believe a ban of that magnitude is not enough for his crimes against baseball,” Friday’s statement reads. “The Growlers determined that a lifetime ban was the correct punishment for his transgressions.”

