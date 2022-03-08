4 NBA picks for Tuesday, March 8: Betting the over on 4 player point totals

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Here’s a look at some picks for NBA games on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Kevin Durant o29.5 Pts -108 (FD)

2.16u to win 2u

This is an absolute smash spot for Kevin Durant tonight. This game has a 241 total right now. The Nets are implied for 122 points tonight.

Durant has eclipsed 30 points in both games since returning from injury. He’s played 35+ minutes, took 21 shots and 9+ FT attempts in both games. The Hornets have been bad defensively this season. PFs vs. Charlotte is the 15th best matchup for points out of 150 positions in the NBA.

Darius Garland o23.5 Pts -102 (FD)

1.02u to win 1u

Darius Garland o31.5 Points + Assist -120 (FD)

1.2 to win 1u

Jarrett Allen is going to miss some time for the Cavs after fracturing his finger against the Raptors this weekend. I think Allen’s absence will help Darius Garland’s usage. Garland gets a lot of his shots either from deep or from driving to the basket.

Allen lives near the basket. Whomever replaces him in the lineup, whether it be Evan Mobley moving to the five or Kevin Love joining the starting line, will live more on the perimeter. This will open driving lanes for Garland and create more kick out situations.

Before only putting up 17 against Toronto, Darius Garland had put up 5 straight starts of 26 points or more. In all five games he had 20+ shot attempts and double-digit shots made. I expect him to get back on track here tonight against an Indiana backcourt we have had a ton of success targeting recently.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander o26.5 Pts -115 (DK)

1.15u to win 1u

We have bet SGA’s points prop in all six of his games since his return from injury on 2/24. He has had 29+ points in all six while averaging 33.3 ppg in that span. As always, there is blow out potential when betting on OKC. There is even larger concern tonight since they are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks.

The line is MIL -13.5. But this has been the case for OKC a lot recently. They continue to find ways to keep it close and SGA has found ways to hit his points prop in the first three quarters.

Another positive note for SGA tonight: PG pts vs. MIL is the 25th best matchup out of 150.

Stephen Curry o24.5Pts -105

2.1u to win 2u

Stephen Curry o3.5 3PM -139

2.78u to win 2u

I didn’t think I could get more excited placing a bet then when I jumped on KD’s points prop this morning, but then I scrolled down to see Golden State was playing the Clippers, and now I’m having trouble controlling my excitement.

Steph has faced the Clippers three times already this season. Here are his numbers:

10/21: 45pts/8-13 3PM

11/28: 33pts/7-13 3PM

2/14: 33pts/8-13 3PM

Steph has absolutely crushed the Clippers this season. He has also hit o24.5pts in 6 of his last 9 while hitting o3.5 3PM in three straight.